BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI opened at $11.18 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

