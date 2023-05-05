Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $159.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $21,639,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

