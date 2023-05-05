Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Announces Earnings Results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39, Briefing.com reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-4.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.75 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ LGND opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LGND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

