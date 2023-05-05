Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16

Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pollen Street Stock Performance

Pollen Street stock opened at GBX 680 ($8.50) on Friday. Pollen Street has a 1 year low of GBX 510 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 800 ($10.00). The firm has a market cap of £436.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,079.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 577.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.37) price target on shares of Pollen Street in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of Pollen Street in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Pollen Street Company Profile

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

