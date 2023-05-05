BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $10.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.