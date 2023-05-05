United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $215.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.77 and its 200 day moving average is $249.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $174.36 and a 52-week high of $283.09.
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,005 shares of company stock valued at $51,578,619 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
