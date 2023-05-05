United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $215.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.77 and its 200 day moving average is $249.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $174.36 and a 52-week high of $283.09.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,005 shares of company stock valued at $51,578,619 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,033,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after buying an additional 132,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Read More

