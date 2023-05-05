Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on May 31st

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 7.7 %

RGR stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

