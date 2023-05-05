Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.36)-($0.24) EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.24 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 542.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 140,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

