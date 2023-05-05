Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.20% of Capital Bancorp worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 87.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 99.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $221.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

