Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of XLG stock opened at $311.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.70 and its 200 day moving average is $292.61. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $260.46 and a twelve month high of $328.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

