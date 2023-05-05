Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 21 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.79.

Shares of REGN opened at $753.88 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $791.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

