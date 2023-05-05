Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $144.41 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.67.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

