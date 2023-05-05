Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 6,107 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Matson were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Matson by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,941 shares of company stock worth $1,219,363. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

