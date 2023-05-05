Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $731,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 77,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

BOE opened at $10.08 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.