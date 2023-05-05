Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 193,900 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

