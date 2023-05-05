Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $204.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $218.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.