Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,893,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR opened at $83.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $103.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.