Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 2,385 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $62.22 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,502,990 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

