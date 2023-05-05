Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of comScore at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of comScore by 60.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of comScore by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 119.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

comScore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.94 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. Analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About comScore



comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

