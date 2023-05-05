Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PHYS stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile
Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.
