Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.