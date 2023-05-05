Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,393.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

