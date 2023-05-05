Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $20,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after buying an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,046,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 130,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $146.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.73 and a 52 week high of $176.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

