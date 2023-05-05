Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,689 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
State Street Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of STT opened at $66.86 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.29.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.
State Street Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
