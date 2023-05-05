Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,636 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 267.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 319,540 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 407,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter.

ALTL opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

