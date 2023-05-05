Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $217,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.