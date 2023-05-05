Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Entergy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 306,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Up 1.0 %

ETR opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

