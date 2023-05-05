Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Posts Earnings Results

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07, reports. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.57 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$3.23 and a one year high of C$8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, CIBC lowered Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

