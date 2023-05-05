Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 450,472 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

CGXU stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.