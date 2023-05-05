Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 15,691 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 236.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after buying an additional 191,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 283,375 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

AES Trading Up 0.1 %

AES stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

