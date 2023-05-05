Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 65,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 48,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

LRCX opened at $512.24 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $502.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

