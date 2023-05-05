Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

