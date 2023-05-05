Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

