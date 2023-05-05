Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,483 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,483 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 84,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 84,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,880.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,592 shares of company stock valued at $750,983 and sold 23,617 shares valued at $1,728,865. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.81.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

