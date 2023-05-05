LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $4,899,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 250,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.