LPL Financial LLC Has $30.51 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $30,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

