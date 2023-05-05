Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $77.59.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

