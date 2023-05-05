Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,029 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,931,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,593,000 after acquiring an additional 373,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

