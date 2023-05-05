Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock valued at $22,408,548. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

