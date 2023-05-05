Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,900 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

