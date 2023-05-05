TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,733 shares of company stock worth $35,881,517. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $97.66 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

