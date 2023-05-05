Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 33,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,419.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,041.54 and a twelve month high of $1,560.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,405.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,405.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 63.61%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

