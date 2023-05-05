Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Trex by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $53.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.