Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 195.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NOV by 243.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

