Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,643 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $81.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.