Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.23 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
- 3 Auto Industry Stocks with Above-Market Dividend Yields
- Builders FirstSource Hit An All Time High, Will It Hold?
- Regeneron Beats Q1 Views, But Stock Drops On Weak Eye Med Sales
- Apple Crushes; Get Ready For All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.