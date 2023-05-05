Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 9,820 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $135.50 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.96. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

