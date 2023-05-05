Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stake Lessened by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,273 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 2.0 %

ITCI opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

