65,932 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,703,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

