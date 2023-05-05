Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,057 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Graco by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Graco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Graco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,442 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

