UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,648 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in UGI during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $44.54.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.